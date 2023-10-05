Berrios (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.
Berrios was limited in Wednesday's session, but the full practice Thursday should clear him to play Sunday against the Giants. The slot man has played roughly half of the offensive snaps for Miami and is coming off a season-best 6-43-1 receiving line on six targets against the Bills last week.
