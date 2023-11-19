Berrios (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Berrios is one of two Dolphins depth receivers who will miss Sunday's contest, as Chase Claypool is also sidelined after undergoing a minor knee surgery while Miami was on bye Week 10. Though Miami listed Berrios as questionable heading into the weekend, he wasn't able to gain clearance after he managed nothing more than limited practice participation Wednesday through Friday. With Berrios and Claypool out of the mix for Week 11, the Dolphins will turn to Cedrick Wilson, River Cracraft and Robbie Chosen as their depth options behind starting wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.