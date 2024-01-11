Berrios secured both of his targets for nine yards during Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Bills.

Berrios ended the regular season with a minor role on offense, even with Jaylen Waddle (ankle) sidelined, as has been usual of late. The 28-year-old came on strong out of the gate, recording 146 of his 238 yards, and his only touchdown, during the Dolphins' first four games of the year, but down the stretch his best contributions came in the return game. In all. Berrios secured 27 of 33 targets for 238 yards and one score across 16 appearances for Miami, while also rushing once for 11 yards. With his one-year deal coming to a closes, Berrios has every incentive to try and impress during the playoffs, starting with Saturday's wild-card matchup against the Chiefs.