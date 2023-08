Sanders was carted off the field during practice Tuesday after suffering a knee injury, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

Sanders was running a route in 11-on-11 drills in a Falcons and Dolphins combined practice when the injury occurred. Until there are further details, it'll remain unclear how much time Sanders could miss. The 24-year-old was working to earn a roster spot with Miami after signing a reserve/future deal with the team in January.