Sanders suffered what head coach Mike McDaniel is calling a "lower-body" injury with no structural damage, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

Sanders' injury was reported to be knee-related Tuesday when he needed to be carted off the practice field during 11-on-11 drills. Ultimately, this is good news for Sanders, who McDaniels expects to be able to return to practice next week. The 24-year-old is likely on the outside looking in regarding the 53-man roster, although Oyefusi does believe the Ole Miss product is having a good camp.