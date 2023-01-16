Miami signed Sanders to a reserve/future contract Monday.
Sanders was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for three games during the regular season and caught two of three targets for 17 yards across 32 offensive snaps. With his new contract, he'll be able to compete for a roster spot throughout the offseason.
More News
-
Braylon Sanders: Rejoins practice squad•
-
Dolphins' Braylon Sanders: Up from practice squad•
-
Braylon Sanders: Moved back to practice squad•
-
Dolphins' Braylon Sanders: Will be available at Buffalo•
-
Braylon Sanders: Back to Miami's practice sqaud•
-
Dolphins' Braylon Sanders: Will suit up at Detroit•