The Dolphins placed Scarlett (undisclosed) on injured reserve Tuesday.
The extent of the issue remains unclear, but barring an injury settlement, he'll miss the entire 2022 campaign. The undrafted linebacker appeared in 13 games for Miami in 2021, playing primarily on special teams.
