Dolphins' Brice Butler: Injury not serious
Head coach Brian Flores indicated Butler (leg) isn't dealing with a serious injury and the receiver could return to practice this week, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Butler left practice with an apparent leg injury Tuesday, but it sounds like he'll be fine. When back on the field, the 29-year-old will resume his bid for depth-chart slotting under Kenny Stills.
