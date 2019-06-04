Dolphins' Brice Butler: Leaves practice with injury
Butler suffered a leg injury during Tuesday's practice, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Brice Butler had already been working his way back from a foot injury, but it's unclear if the one he suffered Tuesday is related in any way. The Dolphins should provide an update on Butler's status when they return to practice on Wednesday.
