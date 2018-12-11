Butler hauled in his only target for 23 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 34-33 win over the Patriots.

Butler made the most of his limited offensive usage during Sunday's upset victory, connecting with quarterback Ryan Tannehill on a 23-yard TD pass late in the third quarter. The veteran nonetheless played only 40 percent of Miami's offensive snaps, and remains unlikely to achieve fantasy relevance again heading into a Week 15 tilt against the Vikings. DeVante Parker, Kenny Stills and Danny Amendola remain firmly entrenched above Butler in the Dolphins' depth chart.