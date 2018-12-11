Dolphins' Brice Butler: Nabs first touchdown of 2018
Butler hauled in his only target for 23 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 34-33 win over the Patriots.
Butler made the most of his limited offensive usage during Sunday's upset victory, connecting with quarterback Ryan Tannehill on a 23-yard TD pass late in the third quarter. The veteran nonetheless played only 40 percent of Miami's offensive snaps, and remains unlikely to achieve fantasy relevance again heading into a Week 15 tilt against the Vikings. DeVante Parker, Kenny Stills and Danny Amendola remain firmly entrenched above Butler in the Dolphins' depth chart.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Trust Landry and Martin?
Congratulations if you survived and advanced. Now let's talk about what happened in Week 1...
-
Week 14 reactions and early waivers
Miss anything on Sunday? Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know, with an...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Injury Report
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks...