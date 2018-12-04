Butler caught all four of his passes for 25 yards during Sunday's 21-17 win over the Bills.

Butler logged the third highest amount of snaps (34) among Miami's wide receivers during the Week 13 win. The 28-year-old will likely continue to serve as the Dolphins' No. 3 wideout as long as Danny Amendola (knee) remains sidelined. If he's able to continue developing chemistry with quarterback Ryan Tannehill, it's conceivable that Butler could secure himself a rotational role even when Amendola eventually returns to the field.