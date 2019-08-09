Buter (leg) hauled in three passes for 33 yards in Thursday's preseason game against the Falcons.

Butler had been nursing a leg injury from earlier in the offseason, but he looked fully healthy during the team's preseason opener Thursday. At this point, Butler is fighting for a spot off the bench within the Dolphins' receiving corps.

