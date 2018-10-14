Osweiler completed 28 of 44 passes for 380 yards, three touchdowns, two interceptions and a two-point conversion while rushing for eight yards on two carries in Sunday's 31-28 overtime win over Chicago.

Osweiler got the start with Ryan Tannehill sidelined by a shoulder injury. The hulking backup looked competent early, finding tight end Nick O'Leary for a five-yard touchdown on the team's second drive. He was intercepted on a deep heave in the final minute of the first half, then got picked off again early in the second quarter to set up a 12-yard Bears touchdown on the next play. Osweiler rebounded by hitting Albert Wilson for touchdowns of 43 and 75 yards in the fourth quarter, with Wilson taking short passes to the house in both cases. It looks like Osweiler can approximate or exceed Tannehill's performance, but it remains to be seen who will be under center against Detroit in Week 7.