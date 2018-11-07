Dolphins' Brock Osweiler: Getting another start before bye week
Osweiler will start Sunday's game in Green Bay, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Ryan Tannehill (shoulder) will miss a fifth straight game ahead of Miami's Week 11 bye. The team hopes to get him back after the break, but coach Adam Gase didn't sound too optimistic when discussing Tannehill's progress Wednesday afternoon. Osweiler will take aim at a Packers defense that's been mediocre against the pass, surrendering 248 yards and 1.8 touchdowns per game through the air.
