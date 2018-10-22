Osweiler will start Thursday's game in Houston, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Ryan Tannehill (shoulder) has been ruled out for at least one more game while recovering from an AC joint sprain. Osweiler has done nice work as a fill-in starter, but he'll now face a major challenge against a red-hot Houston defense with both Kenny Stills (groin) and Albert Wilson (hip) unavailable.

More News
Our Latest Stories