Dolphins' Brock Osweiler: Getting another start
Osweiler will start Sunday's game against the Lions, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Ryan Tannehill (shoulder) has already been ruled out for another game and will have a tough time making it back for a Thursday contest against the Texans in Week 8. The Dolphins are hoping Osweiler can recreate some of his magic from Sunday's 31-28 win over the Bears, but history suggests it's something we shouldn't count on, even in a favorable home matchup against a Detroit defense that's surrendered 8.1 yards per pass attempt.
