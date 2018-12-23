The Dolphins added Osweiler to their injury report hours before Sunday's game against the Jaguars with a back issue, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports. He's considered questionable for the contest.

Osweiler didn't appear on the injury report Wednesday through Friday, so the assumption is that he practiced fully all three days and developed the back issue at some point after the final session of the week. If Osweiler is unable to suit up Sunday, David Fales would check in as the backup to starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill.