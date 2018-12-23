Dolphins' Brock Osweiler: Late addition to injury report
The Dolphins added Osweiler to their injury report hours before Sunday's game against the Jaguars with a back issue, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports. He's considered questionable for the contest.
Osweiler didn't appear on the injury report Wednesday through Friday, so the assumption is that he practiced fully all three days and developed the back issue at some point after the final session of the week. If Osweiler is unable to suit up Sunday, David Fales would check in as the backup to starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill.
More News
-
Dolphins' Brock Osweiler: Returns to No. 2 role•
-
Dolphins' Brock Osweiler: Commits two turnovers•
-
Dolphins' Brock Osweiler: Getting another start before bye week•
-
Dolphins' Brock Osweiler: Likely to get another start•
-
Dolphins' Brock Osweiler: Plays minimal role in win over Jets•
-
Dolphins' Brock Osweiler: Tabbed for Week 9 start•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 16 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 16
-
Week 16 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you contrarian plays for Week 16 to try to take down a DFS tournament...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Before you lock in your lineup for Week 16, make sure you go through Dave Richard's Week 16...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...