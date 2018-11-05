Osweiler seems likely to get another start Week 10 in Green Bay, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Osweiler was essentially a non-factor in Sunday's 13-6 win over the Jets, completing 15 of 24 pass attempts for 139 yards. His overall performance the past four weeks has been thoroughly mediocre, but he's at least kept Miami in the wild-card race while Ryan Tannehill recovers from a shoulder injury. It makes sense for the team to keep Tannehill out until after a Week 11 bye, but coach Adam Gase said he won't make an announcement until Wednesday.