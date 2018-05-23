Dolphins' Brock Osweiler: Making mechanical adjustments
Head coach Adam Gase indicated Wednesday that Osweiler is working on a few mechanical adjustments, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Osweiler was once tabbed the heir apparent to Peyton Manning in Denver, but he could never replicate his initial success after being handed the job. He appeared in six games for the Broncos last season, completing just 55.8 percent of his pass attempts while posting a 5:5 TD:INT ratio. Osweiler signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins this offseason and will attempt to slot in as the top backup behind Ryan Tannehill.
