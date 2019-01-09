Osweiler threw for 1247 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions during the 2018 season.

Osweiler did not throw a pass during Miami's final six games of the season due to the return of starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill. The 28-year-old was thrust into the starting lineup from Week 6 to Week 10, leading the Dolphins to two wins and three losses during that stretch, while completing 63 percent of his passing attempts. After throwing for 380 yards and three touchdowns in his first start, a Week 6 win over the Bears, Osweiler achieved mixed results through the next four games. Once thought of as a potential franchise quarterback, Osweiler looked much more serviceable playing a backup role during the 2018 season. Set to become a free agent this offseason, if Miami doesn't chose to bring Osweiler back it seems likely that he'll land a No. 2 job elsewhere in the league.