Osweiler completed 15 of 24 pass attempts for 139 yards Sunday against the Jets. He also carried three times for four yards in the 13-6 win.

Osweiler completed 63 percent of his pass attempts, but most of them went for short gains as he finished averaging 5.8 yards per attempt. He faced treacherous field conditions and a solid Jets defense on the day, both of which factored into his lowest yardage output of the season. On a positive note, Osweiler went without a turnover for the first time this season and it was his second straight game without an interception. Even though he'll be forced to throw often next Sunday against the Packers, Osweiler doesn't warrant a starting spot on many fantasy rosters.