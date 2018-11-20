Dolphins' Brock Osweiler: Returns to No. 2 role
Osweiler is in line to serve as the Dolphins' backup quarterback Sunday against the Colts with coach Adam Gase naming Ryan Tannehill (shoulder) the Week 12 starter, Adam H. Beasley and Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald report.
After missing the Dolphins' previous five games with an injury to his throwing shoulder, Tannehill cleared up any lingering concern about his health coming out of the team's Week 11 bye at Tuesday's practice. While Tannehill didn't display his usual game velocity on the throws, the report notes that he showed good accuracy while incrementally increasing his throwing distance. Gase apparently agreed with that assessment, prompting him to turn the gig back over to Tannehill after Osweiler went 2-3 while completing 63 percent of his attempts for 1,212 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions during his run as starter. Unless Tannehill's shoulder acts up again over the Dolphins' final six contests of 2018, don't expect Osweiler to see any snaps outside of garbage time.
More News
-
Dolphins' Brock Osweiler: Commits two turnovers•
-
Dolphins' Brock Osweiler: Getting another start before bye week•
-
Dolphins' Brock Osweiler: Likely to get another start•
-
Dolphins' Brock Osweiler: Plays minimal role in win over Jets•
-
Dolphins' Brock Osweiler: Tabbed for Week 9 start•
-
Dolphins' Brock Osweiler: Trending toward another start•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Unlike some weeks, there are plenty of potential stars available on the waiver wire this week....
-
Week 12 streamers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback position has produced a lot of Fantasy points. Heath Cummings...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 12 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are around the corner. What will it cost you to make one last...
-
Fantasy football waiver wire top targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country