Osweiler is in line to serve as the Dolphins' backup quarterback Sunday against the Colts with coach Adam Gase naming Ryan Tannehill (shoulder) the Week 12 starter, Adam H. Beasley and Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald report.

After missing the Dolphins' previous five games with an injury to his throwing shoulder, Tannehill cleared up any lingering concern about his health coming out of the team's Week 11 bye at Tuesday's practice. While Tannehill didn't display his usual game velocity on the throws, the report notes that he showed good accuracy while incrementally increasing his throwing distance. Gase apparently agreed with that assessment, prompting him to turn the gig back over to Tannehill after Osweiler went 2-3 while completing 63 percent of his attempts for 1,212 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions during his run as starter. Unless Tannehill's shoulder acts up again over the Dolphins' final six contests of 2018, don't expect Osweiler to see any snaps outside of garbage time.