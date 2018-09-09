Osweiler will back up Ryan Tannehill during Sunday's game against the Titans, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Osweiler beat out David Fales to work as a backup to Tannehill, who is returning form a torn ACL and making his first appearance since 2016. Osweiler suited up for six games in Denver last season, completing 56 percent of his passes for 1,088 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions.