Dolphins' Brock Osweiler: Starting in Week 6
With Ryan Tannehill (shoulder) inactive for Sunday's Week 6 tilt against the Bears, Osweiler will be the Dolphins' starting quarterback, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Osweiler will have the benefit of a fully stocked receiver corps with the return of DeVante Parker (quadriceps), but his spot start will come against an aggressive Bears defense that's allowed the second-fewest passing yards (922) in the league while also snagging the third-most interceptions (eight). Osweiler has only seen action in one game this season, completing four of five passes for 35 yards and a touchdown in mop-up duty against the Patriots in Week 4.
