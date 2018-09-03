Head coach Adam Gase recently indicated that the competition for the No. 2 quarterback job between Osweiler and David Fales is "day-to-day," Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Neither Osweiler or Fales did much to separate himself this summer, and so the battle for the backup rages on. Regardless of who wins out, it's hard to envision either as an attractive fantasy asset should something happen to Ryan Tannehill.