Dolphins' Brock Osweiler: Throws touchdown in blowout loss
Osweiler completed four of five passes for 35 yards and one touchdown during the Dolphins' 38-7 loss to the Patriots on Sunday. He also rushed once for seven yards.
Starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill looked lost throughout the Week 4 tilt, managing only five yards per attempt and consistently turning the ball over. Tannehill was benched once the game was completely out of reach, and Osweiler led Miami on a meaningless scoring drive, slinging a six yard pass to Frank Gore. Osweiler's performance should firmly secure him the backup job, but expect Tannehill to retake the reigns and attempt to bounce back against the Bengals in Week 5.
More News
-
Dolphins' Brock Osweiler: Slated for backup duties Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Brock Osweiler: Still competing for pecking order•
-
Dolphins' Brock Osweiler: Making mechanical adjustments•
-
Brock Osweiler: Signing with Miami•
-
Brock Osweiler: Visit with Dolphins on tap•
-
Broncos' Brock Osweiler: Finishes year with six TDs•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 Fantasy Football waiver targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it or not: Ridley over Julio?
Week 4 brought another wild week of football, what should you believe?
-
Week 4 reaction, early Week 5 waivers
There were a ton of points flying around the league Sunday, but it was the injuries that will...
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...