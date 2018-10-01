Osweiler completed four of five passes for 35 yards and one touchdown during the Dolphins' 38-7 loss to the Patriots on Sunday. He also rushed once for seven yards.

Starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill looked lost throughout the Week 4 tilt, managing only five yards per attempt and consistently turning the ball over. Tannehill was benched once the game was completely out of reach, and Osweiler led Miami on a meaningless scoring drive, slinging a six yard pass to Frank Gore. Osweiler's performance should firmly secure him the backup job, but expect Tannehill to retake the reigns and attempt to bounce back against the Bengals in Week 5.