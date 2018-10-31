Dolphins' Brock Osweiler: Trending toward another start
With Ryan Tannehill (shoulder) still not throwing as of Wednesday, "all indications are (that) Osweiler is starting again this week," according to Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald.
The Dolphins have yet to confirm the assignment, but it looks very much like Osweiler will draw his fourth consecutive start this coming Sunday against the Jets. Osweiler took a step back in Week 8's 42-23 loss to the Texans, but he'll look to rebound this weekend against a New York squad that has dropped two straight games and is allowing an average of 259.8 passing yards to date.
