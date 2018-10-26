Dolphins' Brock Osweiler: Unimpressive in loss
Osweiler completed 21 of 37 passes for 241 yards and an interception during Miami's 42-23 loss to the Texans on Thursday.
Osweiler regressed to the mean after two impressive starts under center in Miami, and looked thoroughly pedestrian against his former Texans team. Though Osweiler didn't play poorly enough lose the game for Miami, his lesser moments -- including missing an end zone pass to a wide open DeVante Parker in the third quarter -- did nothing to assist the team either. The best Dolphins' pass of the night was a 28-yard touchdown lob thrown by Danny Amendola to Kenyan Drake, and Osweiler himself failed to stretch the field except on a fluke 46-yard pass to Parker which was deflected from Jakeem Grant and into a defender's helmet. Expect the Dolphins to test the injury status of quarterback Ryan Tannehill (shoulder), in hopes that the former first-round pick will recover in time to start against the Jets in Week 9.
More News
-
Dolphins' Brock Osweiler: Getting another start Week 8•
-
Dolphins' Brock Osweiler: Efficient in loss•
-
Dolphins' Brock Osweiler: Getting another start•
-
Dolphins' Brock Osweiler: Explodes for 380 yards as fill-in starter•
-
Dolphins' Brock Osweiler: Starting in Week 6•
-
Dolphins' Brock Osweiler: Throws touchdown in blowout loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 things to know
There's a great opportunity for Doug Martin and Jordy Nelson; will they take advantage of...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It has been a stunning start to the season for Adrian Peterson, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...