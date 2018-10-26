Osweiler completed 21 of 37 passes for 241 yards and an interception during Miami's 42-23 loss to the Texans on Thursday.

Osweiler regressed to the mean after two impressive starts under center in Miami, and looked thoroughly pedestrian against his former Texans team. Though Osweiler didn't play poorly enough lose the game for Miami, his lesser moments -- including missing an end zone pass to a wide open DeVante Parker in the third quarter -- did nothing to assist the team either. The best Dolphins' pass of the night was a 28-yard touchdown lob thrown by Danny Amendola to Kenyan Drake, and Osweiler himself failed to stretch the field except on a fluke 46-yard pass to Parker which was deflected from Jakeem Grant and into a defender's helmet. Expect the Dolphins to test the injury status of quarterback Ryan Tannehill (shoulder), in hopes that the former first-round pick will recover in time to start against the Jets in Week 9.