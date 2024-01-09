The Dolphins signed Irvin to their active roster Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Irivn spent time with Detroit earlier in the season, appearing in just two games and recording 1.0 sack on 42 defensive snaps. The 36-year-old was brought in alongside Malik Reed (practice squad) and Justin Houston (active roster) before the Dolphins' playoff push, as the team is preparing to be without both of it's top edge rushers in Jaelan Phillips (Achilles) and Bradley Chubb (knee) for the remainder of the season.