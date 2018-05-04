Petty was claimed off waivers by the Dolphins on Friday.

After the quarterback position became far too crowded in New York, Petty was let go Thursday, but the former Baylor standout landed on his feet with the Dolphins on Friday afternoon. Miami doesn't currently have the strongest depth at quarterback behind starter Ryan Tannehill (knee), with Brock Osweiller and David Fales expected to fight for the backup job this offseason. Petty, however, will now be thrown into the mix and should be given a legitimate chance to make the team's final roster, even if it is as a No. 3 option at the position.