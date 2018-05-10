Dolphins' Buddy Howell: Signs with Dolphins
Howell has signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent.
Howell rushed 112 times for 740 yards and five touchdowns in his senior season with Florida Atlantic and will attempt to latch on the bottom of the Dolphins' depth chart as a special teams contributor.
