Jones (groin/Achilles) is not present at the early portion of Monday's practice open to the media, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Jones missed last Thursday's win over the Jaguars due to a combination of groin and Achilles injuries, and it looks as though he still isn't ready to resume practicing. Rookie first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene would stand to draw another start if Jones can't progress in time to suit up versus Seattle on Sunday.