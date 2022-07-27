Jones (ankle) is "trying to get back for Week 1," according to head coach Mike McDaniel, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jones was placed on the active/PUP list last Friday, and underwent surgery in March to address a lingering ankle issue. It was reported then that he would be ready for training camp, but his recovery appears to be going slower than originally anticipated. Once healthy, Jones should play a prominent role in the Dolphins secondary as an every down corner.