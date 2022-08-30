The Dolphins placed Jones (ankle) on the reserve/PUP list Tuesday.
Jones underwent surgery in March to address a lingering ankle issue and was hoping to return by Week 1, but with the move, he'll be sidelined for at least the first four weeks of the regular season. In his absence, expect Nik Needham, Noah Igbinoghene and Keion Crossen stand to garner increased roles in Miami's secondary.
