Coach Brian Flores relayed that Jones (groin) would "have to heal pretty quickly" to play in Thursday's game versus the Jaguars, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Jones left early in Sunday's loss to the Bills and never returned, and it'll be tough for him to recover from a soft-tissue injury on a short week. Rookie first-rounder Noah Igbinoghene recorded a 93 percent snap share in Jones' place Sunday, and he could get the start Thursday if Jones indeed sits out.