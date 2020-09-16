site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Dolphins' Byron Jones: Limited in Wednesday's session
Jones (Achilles) was limited in practice Wednesday, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Considering Jones was able to play through the injury in Week 1 against the Patriots, he's still more likely than not to suit up against the Bills on Sunday given what we know at this point.
