Jones (groin) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Jones suffered a groin injury during this past Sunday's loss to the Bills, and coach Brian Flores has been pessimistic about the high-salaried CB suiting up in Thursday's matchup against the Jaguars. The Dolphins are expected to actually take the practice field Tuesday, but if Jones is unable to participate, rookie first-rounder Noah Igbinoghene will likely command the first-team reps.