Jones (groin/Achilles) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against Seattle, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jones is expected to miss Sunday's contest, per Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, which would be his second straight absence. Until Jones is able to get healthy, rookie first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene will continue to start across from Xavien Howard.