Coach Brian Flores said Monday that Jones (groin/Achilles) should play Week 5 against the 49ers barring a setback, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

The Dolphins' secondary held up longer than expected in Sunday's 31-23 loss to the Seahawks, but Jones will be a major boost over rookie Noah Igbinoghene. Jones likely will be limited to begin the practice week but is expected to be ready Sunday. He's played just two games this season, but he's been the team's lockdown corner, allowing a 75.7 passer rating when targeted.