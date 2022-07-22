The Dolphins placed Jones (ankle) on the active/PUP list Friday.
Jones underwent offseason surgery to repair a lingering issue in his left ankle, and the initial thought was that he'd be ready for training camp. However, the Dolphins will opt to be cautious with the 2015 first-round pick and keep him sidelined to start camp. Jones is eligible to be removed from the list at any time before the final roster cutdown, but if he isn't healthy by the start of the regular season, he'll be forced to miss at least the first four games of the campaign.
