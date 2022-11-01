Jones (Achilles) won't be activated ahead of Week 9, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.
Jones will miss a ninth straight game to start the season while he rehabs from offseason Achilles surgery. It's unclear when he'll return to practice, but it's starting to appear like he may be in danger of missing the entire campaign.
More News
-
Dolphins' Byron Jones: Won't be available Week 5•
-
Dolphins' Byron Jones: Week 5 return still uncertain•
-
Dolphins' Byron Jones: Set for evaluation•
-
Dolphins' Byron Jones: Lands on reserve/PUP list•
-
Dolphins' Byron Jones: Aiming for Week 1 return•
-
Dolphins' Byron Jones: Placed on active/PUP list•