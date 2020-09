Jones (groin) will be unable to return to Sunday's game against the Bills, per Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com.

The Dolphins will be without the team's big-ticket cornerback signing from the offseason after Jones exited early in Sunday's contest. Against the Stephon Diggs-led Bills receiving corps, Xavien Howard, Noah Igbinoghene, and Nik Needham will have to pick up the slack for the remainder of Sunday's intradivisional tilt.