Head coach Mike McDaniel said Friday that Jones is set for an evaluation when the team returns to their facilities early next week. The cornerback has missed the first four games of the season while in the reserve/PUP list, but he's eligible to return as soon as Week 5 against the Jets. An update on his status will likely come Monday after his evaluation.