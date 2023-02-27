Jones (Achilles) said via his official Twitter account Saturday that he "can't run or jump" after having missed the entire 2022 season due to left Achilles surgery.

Jones is not retiring, as ESPN reports, but it appears he's still facing an uphill battle to return to the playing field. The 2018 Pro Bowler hasn't appeared in NFL action since undergoing Achilles surgery last March to address a lingering injury, though it was initially reported the Dolphins expected him to be ready for training camp. This offseason, Miami can save $13.6 million in salary cap space by trading or releasing Jones after June 1.