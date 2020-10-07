Jones (groin/Achilles) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
Coach Brian Flores said Monday that Jones is expected to play Sunday in San Francisco barring a setback, and the cornerback's limited practice to start the week does nothing to dispel that notion. Jones will ideally be able to upgrade to a full practice as the week goes along, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him log limited sessions the rest of the way as he prepares to rejoin his teammates on the field for the first time since Week 2.
