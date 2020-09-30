Jones (groin/Achilles) didn't practice Wednesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Jones isn't practicing for a second consecutive week, so he'll need to heal up from his combination of injuries quickly to suit up against the high-flying Seahawks passing attack Sunday. Consider the cornerback on the wrong side of questionable.
