Jones (groin/Achilles) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Jones wasn't able to suit up against the Jaguars last Thursday due to a combination of groin and Achilles' injuries, so it's now encouraging to see him back at practice in at least a limited capacity. The extent of Jones' participation during Friday's practice could go a long way in determining his availability for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
