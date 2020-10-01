Jones (groin/Achilles) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Jones wasn't able to suit up against the Jaguars last Thursday due to a combination of groin and Achilles' injuries, so it's now encouraging to see him back at practice in at least a limited capacity. The extent of Jones' participation during Friday's practice could go a long way in determining his availability for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

