Jones (ankle) won't be designated to return from injured reserve ahead of Week 5, per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that the cornerback's recovery from offseason ankle surgery is "not progressing as fast as we'd hoped." Jones will miss a fifth consecutive contest to start the season, and it's unclear when he'll return to practice. In his prolonged absence, expect Nik Needham and Kader Kohou to continue garnering increased roles in Miami's secondary.