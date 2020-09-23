Jones (groin/Achilles) didn't practice Wednesday and has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Jaguars, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Jones left last week's loss to the Bills with a groin injury, and it looks like that injury will keep him out on a short week in Week 3. The cornerback also had an Achilles injury listed on this latest injury report. He'll have 10 days to heal up for the Week 4 matchup with Seattle.