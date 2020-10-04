Jones (groin) is officially inactive for Sunday's matchup with Seattle.
Jones came into the game drawing a doubtful tag, so this news isn't quite surprising. Week 4 will mark his second straight absence, and Auburn rookie Noah Igbinoghene will continue to start across from Xavien Howard.
